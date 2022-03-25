In an effort to increase the attractiveness and beautify Bangar Town Area, the Temburong District Development Authority, AKDT in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports conducted a project ‘Seni Mural Bangar’ on the wall of ‘Bangunan 12 Pintu’ in front of Bangar Town Wharf Area in Temburong.

Taking a week to complete, this Mural Art was painted by 9 local artists from Guerrilla Architects and 3 guest artists. Mural art painting, a map of Temburong District depicts the identity and the beauty of the district as well as introducing interesting and historical places.

Source: Radio Television Brunei