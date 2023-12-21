Senator Poe Stresses Need for Adequate Policies to Tackle Dry Season Challenges

MANILA: Senator Grace Poe emphasized the importance of having robust policies to bolster preparations by water regulators and concessionaires for the upcoming dry season. This statement comes as the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) assures extensive preparations for the expected El Niño phenomenon. Poe acknowledged this development as positive news for consumers who annually face water shortages during periods of reduced rainfall.

According to Philippines News Agency, effective dry season preparations by the MWSS and other entities must be supported by appropriate policies to mitigate the impact of the recurring water crisis. She reiterated the urgency of passing legislation to establish a Department of Water Resources, aiming to centralize efforts for the sustainable development and management of water resources. With President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. planning to create a task force focused on El Niño preparedness, the country braces for the dry season, forecasted to start this month and peak in April 2024, affecting nearly the entire nation.