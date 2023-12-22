Senator Imee Marcos Calls for 13th-Month Pay for All Former Employees

MANILA - Senator Imee Marcos has called on private companies to ensure that all former employees, whether resigned or dismissed, receive their 13th-month pay. In a statement on Friday, Marcos stressed the importance of this benefit, especially for workers who have been part of the workforce for a portion of the year.

According to Philippines News Agency, even employees who have worked for just a month in the current year are entitled to a proportional 13th-month pay. She based her statement on the minimum wage for an eight-hour working day in Metro Manila, suggesting that these workers should receive at least PHP1,000 from their former employers.

Marcos highlighted that private school teachers, in particular, are entitled to the full 13th-month pay if they have served for at least a month within a year. This specification underscores the broader applicability of the 13th-month pay benefit to various employment sectors.

The 13th-month pay became a mandated benefit in the Philippines just before Christmas in 1975, implemented through Presidential Decree 851. This decree was established to protect workers' real wages amidst global inflation. Subsequent revisions to the decree in August 1986 clarified that the annual bonus applies to both existing and former employees.

Marcos also reminded employers that the law prescribes a deadline of December 24 for the distribution of 13th-month benefits. This timeline is critical to ensure that employees have the necessary financial resources for the traditional Christmas Eve celebrations, especially in light of rising food prices and economic challenges.

Senator Marcos' statement serves as a reminder of the legal obligations of employers and the importance of upholding workers' rights, particularly during the festive season.