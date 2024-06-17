Senate to Investigate Ex-TLRC Director’s Ties to Raided POGO Firms



MANILA — Senator Risa Hontiveros announced plans to summon former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center (TLRC) director general Dennis Cunanan to a Senate hearing concerning his alleged connections with two Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) that were raided in Bamban, Tarlac, and Porac, Pampanga.





According to Philippines News Agency, documents suggest that Cunanan, previously sentenced to 26 years in prison for his role in the Priority Development Assistance Fund scam, acted as the ‘authorized representative’ for the Hong Sheng POGO and the Lucky South POGO. “We will invite Mr. Cunanan to the next hearing to clarify his involvement,” Hontiveros said, labeling him a significant figure in what she described as the largest corruption scandal in the country. The senator is also investigating the involvement of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo in the POGO operations and has urged her colleagues to support a ban on POGOs.

