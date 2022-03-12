The ‘Bangkit Bersama’ Programme shapes the personality of the Single Mothers Movement Association, PGIT and further strengthens the organisation’s governance so that it becomes highly competitive, sustainable and credible. The programme is capable of shaping the organisation’s leadership mindset to be more transparent and responsible. At the same time, it also forms a common trust in the organisation’s governance that is attentive towards the member’s issues and problems. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office stated the matter at the Leadership and Governance Seminar Certificate Presentation Ceremony for the ‘Bangkit Bersama’ Programme. The function took place yesterday afternoon at the Brunei Malay Teachers Association building.

The event included a delivery of the seminar’s resolution by the association’s president. The seminar’s resolution was drafted by participants of PGIT under the guidance of Qalam Academy facilitators and members of the EDPMMO-32 Itqan Group. It is hoped the resolution can provide a clear direction for the association. 32 participants of PGIT received certificate at the ceremony.

Source: Radio Television Brunei