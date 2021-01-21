To help the under graduates diversify their interests inside and outside of the classroom, the University of Brunei Darussalam Under Graduates Association, PMUBD held the Semester 2 PMUBD Exhibition for 2020/2021.

Present was Doctor Abby Tan Chee Hong, Assistant Vice Chancellor, Research of UBD. The event is a platform for student bodies and clubs to showcase what they can offer to the under graduates in general and at the same time to promote their student bodies, clubs and executives. Apart from that, introducing student bodies and clubs available at the university to the students will give them access to PMUBD exclusive funds, resources and privileges. It also aims to help the under graduates remain proactive in social work and also to nurture their leadership skills. The exhibition is held until today from 8 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei