The Information Department organised the 'Semarak Kebangsaan' campaign in conjunction with the 39th National Day Celebration at the four districts. Such a campaign is hoped to enhance patriotism among the country's citizens and residents as well as foster the attitude of the community to always enliven the National Day by hoisting the National Flag.

The Semarak Kebangsaan campaign was officiated by Awang Ajman bin Haji Meludin, Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Governance at the Prime Minister's Office at the car park area of Information Department. The National Flag was handed over to the campaign Convoy leaders. The Semarak Kebangsaan campaign was conducted with a convoy format to selected mukims in every district. The destination was divided onto two groups namely 'Convoy 1' which was heading to the Brunei Muara District and Temburong District, and 'Convoy 2' which was to Tutong District and Belait District. Also present were Members of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei