24 government and private primary and secondary schools will participate in the Third Pehin Jawatan Trophy History Quiz Competition this year. The competition is organised by the Brunei History Centre in cooperation with the Schools Department, Cocurriculum Department and Radio Television Brunei.

This year’s competition is themed “Sejarah Pengukuh Jati Diri Bangsa”. The competition is in Malay Language and the contents of the questions are taken from the journals and magazines published by the Brunei History Centre and the Brunei History Centre galleries.

Source: Radio Television Brunei