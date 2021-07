A local man was detained for possessing Customs contraband during a raid at a house in Kampung Mengkubau National Housing Scheme.

As a result of the raid, the Royal Customs and Excise Department, Ministry of Finance and Economy found 4 cartons, 23 packets and 15 cigarettes of various brands hidden in several rooms. The 23-year-old man was taken to the Anggerek Desa Law Enforcement Office for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei