The Royal Customs and Excise Department, RCED through the Law Enforcement Division continued its operations targeting three separate locations on the 23rd and 24th of November 2021. The first operation on the 23rd of November focused on a sawmill and a house in Kampung Panchor Murai.

During the operation, the RCED detained a foreign man and woman aged 36 and 46 respectively, believed to be in possession and involved in the sale of Customs’ contraband. The contraband found during the operation were 446 cartons, 6 packets and 16 sticks of cigarettes of various brands as well as cash amounting to 3 thousand 5 hundred 55 dollars, believed to be the proceeds from the sale of the contraband.

Meanwhile, in the second operation carried out on 24th November, the RCED found 83 cartons of cigarettes of various brands. The operation was carried out in the jungle area of Kampung Sungai Bunga.

In the third operation at the Skim Tanah Kurnia Rakyat Jati, Kampung Lambak Kiri area, the RCED arrested 2 local men aged 28 and 38 respectively. Both individuals were found to be in possession of Customs’ contraband, namely one hundred 74 cartons of cigarettes of various brands; as well as a vehicle and cash amounting to $28,486 believed to be the proceeds from the sale of contraband.

