Over 1,000 cans of alcoholic drinks were confiscated by personnel of the Marine Police, Royal Brunei Police Force following patrols conducted at Kampung Pelambayan, Brunei Muara District.

During a patrol carried out on Brunei waters, a boat sped towards Kampung Pelambayan after noticing the police presence. The boat was later found without an operator. Upon inspection, large packages were found in the boat containing 1,464 cans and 20 bottles of alcoholic drinks of various brands. All contraband were handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further action.

Source: Radio Television Brunei