The Brunei Darussalam National Road Safety Council, MKKJR held the reading of Surah Yassin, Tahlil, Doa Selamat, Doa Menghindari Penyakit Wabak COVID-19, Doa Peliharakan Sultan and Brunei Darussalam ceremony virtually. It was held in conjunction with World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims 2021. The ceremony also held for the safety of the country, especially road users to always be given protection from accidents and to avoid undesirable incidents to happen.

Joining was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Awang Mohammad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications as Chairman of MKKJR. Also participating were Dato Seri Paduka Architect Awang Haji Marzuke bin Haji Mohsin, Deputy Minister of Development as Deputy Chairman of MKKJR and Yang Berhormat Awang Iswandy bin Ahmad, Member of Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei