While presenting their motion of vote of thanks for His Majesty’s titah, Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Umarali bin Esung; Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Hamid @ Sabli bin Haji Arshad; Yang Berhormat Architect Dayang Siti Rozaimeriyanty binti Dato Seri Laila Jasa Awang Haji Abdul Rahman; Yang Berhormat Dayang Nik Hafimi binti Abdul Hadii and Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Hai Ash’ari touched on various aspects covering national development affairs as well as the welfare of the citizens and residents at various levels. New Digital Economy opportunities was among the matters welcomed by the members of the Legislative Council comprising persons who have achieved distinction.

Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Umarali bin Esung said that it is now time for the country to obtain new opportunities specifically in digital economy that can be assimilated by youths that can promote productive work movement and daily life culture without putting aside religious life values guided by the Malay Islamic Monarchy, MIB Concept.

Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Hamid @ Sabli bin Haji Arshad said that the country need to together take wise measures for the short and long terms by reducing spending directed towards the flow of money out of the country enhancing financial activities or stimulating domestic businesses whereby the flow of money remains in the country. Efforts should also be enhanced in attracting foreign direct investments, FDI’s in fields that have had the potential identified. It is hoped that business and job opportunities will be taken into account to be provided to locals.

Meanwhile, Yang Berhormat Architect Dayang Siti Rozaimeriyanty binti Dto Seri Laila Jasa Awang Haji Abdul Rahman said that transparency between the government and community is important. This does not mean that it is limited to implementation of guideline acts but also includes the dissemination of information of community programmes, government initiatives and planning existing and future developments carried out by the government. The Ministry of Finance and Economy’s initiative in implementing the Fiscal Consolidation Plan through a Whole of Government Approach has been well received and Yang Berhormat hoped for every ministry to achieve their respective balanced budgets as a matter that can help control national spending.

Yang Berhormat Dayang Nik Hafimi binti Abdul Hadii in her motion of vote of thanks said the country needs to ensure society’s preparation in understanding and implementing digital transformation. Under the topic, there are a number of definitions for digital transformation but in general we have been made to understand digital transformation as digital technology integration of all fields of operation which basically changes our way of operating and delivering values.

In her motion of vote of thanks, Yang berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari said Brunei is expected to become an Aging Society as more than 10 percent of the population is aged above 60. Thus, we need to make more preparations in ensuring the country’s citizens and residents will be able to enjoy healthy aging and receive better health welfare services including Care Giving but more importantly is Financial Awareness and Independence to reduce future problems such as inability to settle fines and such.

Following the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, Yang Berhormat Awang Iswandy bin Ahmad hoped that the matter will not spread and is controlled. Thus, Yang Berhormat proposed a number of suggestions. These include, ensuring any workers infected with COVID-19 either in the private or government sectors to undergo quarantine leave without affecting their medical or annual leave. To give consideration in supporting people who may be at risk such as those with Existing Medical Condition, the elderly and others so that they will not face the stigma or discrimination either as employees or customers. Giving appropriate guidelines on working at home or teleworking for sectors that can apply this measure. A Contingency Plan provision for any preparations to ensure less or no disruptions in service delivery at government or private sectors.

