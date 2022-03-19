500 containers of mung bean porridge and rice porridge were distributed under the ‘Sedekah Bubur Nisfu Sya’ban’ project organised by the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam. The distribution was held on the night of 18th March, at the association’s headquarters in Anggerek Desa, Berakas.

In attendance was Dayang Hajah Siti Hafsah binti Haji Abdul Halim, Chief Commissioner of the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam. The project was the association’s annual activity in the month of Sya’ban in addition to being part of a network of charitable and community activities. The porridge were distributed to members of the association and residents of the Belimbing Subok Welfare Housing Complex.

Source: Radio Television Brunei