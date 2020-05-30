​The second school term for primary and secondary schools, sixth form centres, vocational schools and the Institute of Brunei Technical Education, IBTE under the Ministry of Education, schools under the Ministry of Religious Affairs and private schools will begin the school term this Tuesday. During the school term, face to face teaching and learning will commence in stages. The measure is taken to ensure the safety, health and well-being of students and school staff, apart from avoiding a new wave of COVID-19 infection.

In the first stage, priority will be given to students in Year 6, 8, 10 Express, 11, 12 and 13 as well as Primary 6 religious school students who will sit for public exams. The Ministry of Education has provided a guideline during the second school term as reference for schools and parents.

The aspects of safety, cleanliness and control of infection including social distancing practices will be prioritised once schools are open. Several measures will be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the school community. This includes temperature checks for anyone entering the school premise; limiting the number of guardians to send students to school; and supplying hand sanitizers at strategic locations in the school. As a control measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, students, parents and teachers will be provided vital information on matters that require attention. The Ministry of Education will continue to work together with the Ministry of Health for the latest development and advice.

