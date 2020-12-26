To uphold His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam's government vision in increasing reading literacy, a reading corner was officiated this morning at Kampung Sumbiling Lama, Temburong District.

It was officiated by Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs. The reading corner was the second project by the Islamic Da'wah Centre. It is among the facilities provided for the residents of the long house to enhance their reading resources on religious books published by the Islamic Da'wah Centre. It is also to enculture reading habits among the long house residents.

Source: Radio Television Brunei