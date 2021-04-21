In Brunei Darussalam, the Monarch is a leader who is always active in creating a just administration so that no people feels maltreated, and always feel content and calm. Islam is also placed at the top of administration, which is the key to a success of an Islamic country. This was among the content of the Second Premier Lecture presentation by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned at the Malay Islamic Monarchy Zikir Nation Education Symposium yesterday morning. It was held at the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB.

Yang Berhormat explained on the features of a Zikir Nation according to Brunei Darussalam that can be seen and evaluated on how the country is managed or governed. The State Mufti added the country’s people must instil values and enhance Malay Islamic Monarchy platforms including strengthening language because that is where the strength of Malay is.

The symposium was organised by KUPU SB and the Secretariat Office, Majlis Tertinggi Melayu Islam Beraja. Also present, Deputy Ministers from the Ministry of Finance and Economy and Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei