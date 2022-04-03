62 Year 9 and 10 students of Mahad Islam Brunei participated in ‘Secangkir Kopi Bersama Asatizah’ Programme. The programme was held virtually and carried out by Master Graduate of Religious Studies, Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB and Mahad Islam Brunei.

The programme aims to help the teaching and learning processes to become more interactive, as well as to stimulating students’ interest in conducting learning using ‘Blended Learning’, and injecting effective ways of communication.

Source: Radio Television Brunei