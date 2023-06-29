Seaspan Ship Management Selects Kaleris Marine Fleet Performance and Connected Loading Computer for Their Fleet

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaleris, a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain execution and visibility technology, today announced that Seaspan Ship Management, the world largest independent lessor and operator of containerships, has chosen Kaleris Marine Fleet Performance Bluetracker and Connected Loading Computer solution MACS3 Connected for their fleet of 123 vessels. Seaspan is also in the process of implementing Kaleris’ Lashing Monitor onboard of 27 newbuildings.

“Setting up the vessels of your sailing fleet for a greener future and compliant to emission regulations brings Marine Fleet Performance very much into the focus of ship owners and managers,” said Alfred Gomez, Director Marine Standards at Seaspan. “Being able to include data about the real cargo situation onboard into a standard marine fleet performance data set adds a completely new dimension to our understanding of vessel performance and emission control.”

The use of MACS3 Connected also helps to expand collaboration between internal departments of a ship manager or owner because everyone looks at the same set of data with their respective questions.

Kaleris Marine Fleet Performance tool is flexible and scalable, and offers customizable reporting features, which are key to Seaspan’s ability to efficiently manage their fleet. The analytics in Bluetracker One is innovative and closely connected to the authorities who monitor and review emission compliance. Flexible integrations to in-house tools and to third party vendors help to easily transition from an existing solution to Bluetracker without disruptions.

A key benefit for Seaspan is the safety and security of the cargo and crew. By implementing The Lashing Monitor, Seaspan will reduce the risk of container loss at sea, especially during heavy weather, and as a key advantage the data is available to both the manager and the operator of the vessel to provide for safe sailing.

“We look forward to providing Seaspan with cutting edge technology that will ensure their fleet is supported by the 30+ years of maritime expertise through our Navis brand and the mission and power behind Kaleris as a company investing to connect customers to powerful supply chain execution and visibility solutions,” says Martin Bardi, VP Global Sales CVS.

Both implementation teams are currently working on the deployment of the solution, which is expected to be live during the last quarter of this year.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is the largest global containership lessor, primarily focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases with the world’s largest container shipping liners. As of December 31, 2022, Seaspan’s operating fleet consisted of 132 vessels with a total capacity of 1,219,080 TEU, and an additional 58 vessels under construction, increasing total fleet capacity to 1,919,080 TEU, on a fully delivered basis. For more information, visit www.seaspancorp.com.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain execution and visibility technology solutions. Many of the world’s largest brands rely on Kaleris to provide mission-critical technology for yard management, terminal operations, transportation management, maintenance and repair operations, and ocean carrier and vessel solutions. By consolidating supply chain execution software assets across major nodes and modes, we address the dark spots and data gaps that cause friction and inefficiency in the global supply chain.

