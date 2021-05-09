The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, JPES, Ministry of Finance and Economy in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism will be implementing a temporary price ceiling for buffalo and cattle meat at 13 dollars per kilogramme. This will last for 5 weeks, starting on the 10th of May 2021 to 11th of June 2021.

The ceiling price is applied to fresh and frozen buffalo as well as cattle meat. This does not include meat from premium breeds such as Euro cross and Angus, meat which has been portioned and premium cuts, such as tenderloin, cube roll, striploin, and others. The Seasonal Maximum Price Directive now covers a total of 8 categories of essential food namely buffalo and cattle meat; whole chicken; chicken eggs; butter; margarine; ghee; condensed, evaporated and cream milk; and flour.

The directive aims to prevent market prices of the selected essential food items from rising above the capped level. This directive does not hinder businesses from individually setting prices competitively below the capped price. Any retailer found not complying to the directive will be issued a warning letter. For subsequent non-compliance, the name of the retailer will be published in the media. Businesses are also advised to clearly display prices on the products by labelling specifically, for example the type of beef and clearly specify the cuts.

For queries related to the directive, contact the Department of Competition and Consumer Affairs through Talian Darussalam 123 or the application 'PenggunaBijak'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei