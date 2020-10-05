​A 17-year-old male went missing while on his way home from catching prawns at Sungai Tanjong Maya in the Tutong District. Search and rescue operations launched by the Fire and Rescue Department around 11.39 in the morning was stopped at 6 in the evening.

The search and rescue operation involved personnel from Tutong Police Station, Royal Brunei Police Force, Tutong Fire Station Operation ‘E’ Branch, Berakas Fire Station Diver Unit and Emergency Medical Ambulance Service, Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Hospital, Tutong District. According to the victim’s father, Muhammad Zakwan bin Abdullah Suawat, the incident took place around 11.30 in the morning.

Present at the scene was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Wahab bin Apong, Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei