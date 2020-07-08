All Seaborn and Seabras Entities Consolidated Under Partners Group Ownership

Interim CEO and CFO Appointed

BOSTON, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Emergence from Chapter 11

At a hearing on June 30, 2020, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York confirmed the joint Plan of Reorganization (the “ Plan ”) of Seabras 1 USA, LLC and Seabras 1 Bermuda Ltd. (the “ Companies ”). On that same day, the Companies consummated their financial restructuring process and emerged from Chapter 11.

Under the terms of the approved Plan and attendant restructuring, the total outstanding debt of the Companies has been reduced, the debt maturity has been extended by approximately six years to September 2028, the debt amortization has been re-shaped, and the debt covenants have been revised, all in a way that provides a solid basis for the continued growth of the business going forward.

Consolidation

On June 30, 2020, Seabras Group, LLC and investment vehicles advised by Partners Group redeemed and acquired all of the Class A Units of Seabras Group, LLC previously held by a subsidiary of SNH Networks, LLC (“ SNH ”), resulting in 100% equity ownership of Seabras Group, LLC and its subsidiaries, including the Companies, (the “ Seabras Group ”) now being held by entities managed by Partners Group on behalf of its clients.

Also on June 30, 2020, Seabras Bermuda acquired from SNH 100% of Seaborn Management, Inc. (“ Seaborn ”), the third-party services provider that manages the day-to-day operations of the Seabras-1 cable, effectively bringing all support services in-house under the Seabras Group.

Management

Coincident with the consolidation and Chapter 11 emergence, Larry Schwartz, former CEO of Seaborn, and Roger Kuebel, former CFO of Seaborn, have left Seaborn and the Seabras Group.

Pete Hayes and Don Shassian, Partners Group-appointed Board members, will serve as Interim CEO and Interim CFO, respectively, of the Seabras Group. Andy Bax, the Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of Seaborn, will remain in the same role.

About Seabras Group

The Seabras Group is a developer-owner-operator of subsea fiber optic cable systems, including Seabras-1, the lowest latency subsea network between Brazil and the USA providing wavelength, Ethernet private line and IP services. The Seabras Group delivers industry leading SLA’s and Seabras-1 provides the fastest direct path between the trading exchanges of Sao Paulo and New York.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a leading global private markets investment manager. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 130 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create broad stakeholder impact through its active ownership and development of growing businesses, attractive real estate and essential infrastructure. With USD 94 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2019, Partners Group serves a broad range of institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,500 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

