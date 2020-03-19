Seaborn & EdgeUno provide help for institutions during COVID-19 crisis

Free IP Offering in the Americas from Seaborn & EdgeUno for eligible institutions

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seaborn Networks , a leading developer-owner-operator of transoceanic subsea fiber optic cable systems (Seaborn), announced today that Seaborn is supporting EdgeUno and together they are enhancing their IP and Infrastructure Partnership to offer 90 days of free Internet connectivity across their respective Americas networks to non-profit/not-for-profit organizations, educational programs, state and municipal governments, public health care providers, and non-government organizations.

This free internet connectivity is offered during the next 90 days to help these qualifying organizations accelerate remote learning, work-from-home, governance, support, medicine and research. This offering is available within the EdgeUno-Seaborn partnership network, which includes the countries of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Argentina and Peru. The 90-day free Internet connectivity has no obligation for the customer to extend beyond the free period.

“Providing free Internet connectivity is our way of supporting communities in the Americas to quickly implement government-recommended social distancing guidelines,” said Mehmet Akcin, CEO of EdgeUno. “Access to high capacity Internet will hopefully help local, state and regional institutions in this challenging environment.”

“By alleviating this particular financial constraint in the provision of IP, we hope to reduce the strain on these organizations to enable them to execute on their respective missions during this health crisis,” said Seaborn’s CEO Larry Schwartz.

