​The Brunei Darussalam Scout Association in collaboration with the Temburong District Scout Association organized the Darussalam Scout Scarf Day Celebration in conjunction with World Scout Day. The launching was officiated by Pengiran Muhammad Ameer Mubarak bin Pengiran Haji Hashim, Acting Temburong District Officer. Among the objectives is to promote various scout activities to the public, apart from to further enliven the Scout Scarf Day celebration. Exhibition of scout badges, scout shirts from abroad and Beyblade competitions are open to the public.