​The SCOT Honorary Award is awarded to its outstanding members as acknowledgment and appreciation for their significant contributions towards the development and progress of the organisation. This year marks the 7th SCOT Honorary Award. Another award namely the Stakeholder Award is given to a stakeholder who has consistently committed to support SCOT projects in eradicating poverty through Public Private Partnership. Society for Community Outreach & Training – SCOT, yesterday held an Award Presentation Ceremony in conjunction with its 7th Annual General Meeting at the Youth Centre in the capital.

The awards were presented by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The event was also attended by representatives from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and committee members of SCOT and Anwar Mohammad, SCOT Chairman.

Nureen Afeah Elyas received this year’s SCOT Honorary Award, while founder of ‘Kadairuncit.com’, Aizuddin Fakhri bin Md Soud received the Stakeholder Award.

Source: Radio Television Brunei