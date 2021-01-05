Students will undergo three school terms that will have 202 school days. There are 68 days of school holidays which are divided into three terms.

The first school term will end on the 10th of March. Meanwhile, the second school term will be from the 27th of March to 11th of September, and the third school term will be from the 20th September to 30th November.

Meanwhile, the first school term holiday will be from the 12th to 26th of March. Before the second term holiday, students will have the Ramadhan and Hari Raya Aidil Fitri special holidays starting the 10th of May. The second term holiday will be from the 12th to the 19th of September, while the third term holiday will begin from the 1st of December.

Source: Radio Television Brunei