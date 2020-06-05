Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister Of Education explained that the school session, face to face learning and teaching were commenced in stages. A total of 23,103 students or 25.5 per cent of the total students in the country are involved in the first stage of school sessions.

The first phase involves students who will sit for public exams which is 23,103 students or 25.5 percent of the total number of students in Brunei Darussalam for schools under the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Religious Affairs who are expected to start their schooling session. From the total, in the first week, 91.5 percent has attended face to face sessions bin their respective schools. The total has shown the commitment and confidence of the parents and guardians in the school by sending their children to school even though the country is still addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. In ensuring the well-being of students and school employees, the school is always emphasising two important aspects namely practising social distancing and self-hygiene as well as school cleanliness.

Apart from that the ministry is also carrying out continuous monitoring using on-line reporting. Results of the initial monitoring, found the school community namely the teaching workforce and students’ diligence in adhering to the guidelines provided by the school in ensuring well-being, safety and health in avoiding the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, to date, all schools under the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Religious Affairs has activated the QR Code as urged by the Ministry of Health. The use of the QR Code has helped the school to monitor the health levels of teachers and school staff and divided them into Vulnerable and Non-Vulnerable Groups. For those in the vulnerable category, it is up to the consideration of the respective school leaders in organising the teaching schedule in ensuring that the well-being of teachers and students is assured. The Ministry of Education and Ministry of Religious Affairs will always monitor the implementation in a continuous manner by making sure that the teaching and learning sessions are carried out in an organised manner.

Source: Radio Television Brunei