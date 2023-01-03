School Session and School holidays

The school session is divided into 3 terms, which totals 200 days. School holidays are also divided into three terms totalling 71 days.

The first 60-day school term will end on 1st of April. While the 2nd school term of 77 days will start from 29th of April until 19th of August. The 3rd school term of 63 days will start on 4th of September and end on 30th of November.

Meanwhile, the first school term holiday will be jointly conducted with the Ramadhan Special Holiday and Hari Raya Aidilfitri for 26 days starting from 3rd TO 28th of April. The 2nd School Term holiday will start from 21st of August to 3rd of September, for 14 days. While the 3rd term school holiday of 31 days will start on 1st until 31st of December 2023.

Source: Radio Television Brunei