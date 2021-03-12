As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, the Imagine Company in collaboration with Community Welfare Council Members, MKM distributed donations in the form of school necessities to underprivileged families. This year, the recipients comprised of 18 children from eight families, through the ‘Back To School’ campaign.

The activity was funded by the Imagine Company and donors through its ‘A-Dollar-A-Cheer’, ADAC initiative. The activity is also part of the Imagine Company’s efforts to open up opportunities for subscribers and the general public to participate in fundraising for those in need under the ADAC programme.

Imagine’s subscribers can make donations by typing…

“ADAC spacing 1, 5, 10, 15, 20, 50 or 100” and send to 39998.

Meanwhile, non-Imagine subscribers can donate through the ADAC portal by visiting ‘www.imagine.com.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei