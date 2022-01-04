Parents and guardians make full use of the weekend holidays to spend time with their families by arranging various activities.

As the country is still in the early endemic phase, the public continues to adhere to the Ministry of Health directives by wearing their face masks and practising physical distancing. Albeit the new normal, parents still bring the children out for recreation, school preparation and dine-in during the weekend.

The public are reminded to remain vigilant by adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures, SOP especially to practise physical distancing.

Source: Radio Television Brunei