Scholarship Application for First Degree, Master's Degree, Doctor of Philosophy and Professional for 2023/2024 is now open.

The terms and conditions as well as the application form for the scholarship scheme can be downloaded through the official website of the Ministry of Religious Affairs at 'www.kheu.gov.bn'.

Further enquiries, refer to the Scholarship Unit, Human Resource Development and Scholarship Division, Islamic Studies Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs through 8330 064 during working hours or email: 'biasiswa@jpi.edu.bn'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei