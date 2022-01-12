Strong and consistent performance running for over a decade

ESG recognition in line with company’s sustainable business growth ambitions

Rueil-Malmaison (France), January 12, 2022 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has delivered yet another strong year of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance based on 2021 ratings from independent and renowned corporate sustainability experts.

Schneider Electric uses the annual ratings from four key external indexes: CDP Climate Change, Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI), EcoVadis, and Vigeo Eiris, to grant shares to executives, senior management, leaders and talented employees determined as part of the Schneider Sustainability External & Relative Index (SSERI) long-term rewards scheme.

“Motivating employees with sustainability targets based on external assessments is a necessity for any organization serious about driving and delivering positive impact, said Olivier Blum, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, “Rewarding people based on extra-financial performance is not only an encouragement, it’s a commitment to walk the talk.”

Schneider Electric’s 2021 performance in the following ESG ratings underlines its long-standing sustainability leadership:

11th consecutive year on CDP’s Climate Change A list

Schneider Electric is among just 200 Climate Change A list companies out of 13,000+ companies assessed by CDP, and the only one in its sector to achieve this 11 years running

Schneider Electric is recognized for its commitment to measure and disclose the progress made on its carbon pledge

11th consecutive year on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Schneider Electric listed among 322 companies, based on S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Schneider Electric scored 86/100, compared to an industry average of 28/100

Top rating from EcoVadis

Schneider Electric remains in the top 1% of the 85,000 corporates assessed

Schneider Electric’s very high score (90/100) for sustainable procurement recognizes its ambitious supply chain decarbonization practices, including The Zero Carbon Project launched in 2021

#1 in its sector on the Vigeo Eiris index

Schneider Electric ranked first in the Electronic Components & Equipment sector in Europe

With a score of 71/100 ─ a five-point increase from the previous year, confirming inclusion in the Euronext Vigeo Eiris World 120, Europe 120, Eurozone 120 and France 20 indices

“Achieving excellent ESG ratings across CDP, Vigeo Eiris, EcoVadis and DJSI in the same year is as difficult as staying at the top of these listings for over a decade,” commented Xavier Denoly, Senior Vice-President Sustainable Development. “I’m immensely proud of our teams and our work, but also very confident that we will deliver on our long-term sustainability targets.”

Schneider Electric has been accelerating its own sustainability efforts since the start of 2021 despite the pandemic. It has also reinforced its sustainability consulting business to support more partners and customers on their own sustainable transformation.

This dual sustainability strategy underpins the growth ambitions recently shared with investors during Schneider Electric’s Capital Markets Day 2021. Outstanding ESG performance substantiates the Group’s strong growth ambitions relating to sustainability.

