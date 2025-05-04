Scheduled Water Tank Cleaning to Affect Multiple Regions



Bandar Seri Begawan: The water tank cleaning works are set to commence in several areas, impacting local water pressure during the scheduled maintenance periods.

According to Radio Television Brunei, at the Reservoir ‘A’ Jalan Parak in Kampung Panaga Seria National Housing, the cleaning works are scheduled for 5th May, starting at 8 in the morning. This maintenance will cause low water pressure in Jalan Parak and its surrounding areas. Concurrently, the Katimahar water tank cleaning will begin on the same day at 9 in the morning, affecting Kampung Lugu, Kampung Tanjung Nangka, Kampung Kulapis, Jalan Ikas Bandung, and adjacent regions.

Further maintenance on 5th May will include the Andulau Water Tank One, starting at 8 in the morning. This will result in low water pressure in the Mukim Labi, Mukim Bukit Sawat, Mukim Sukang, and Mukim Melilas areas.

On 6th May, the cleaning of Reservoir ‘B’, located at Jalan Kalajiau Kampung Panaga Seria National Housing, will start at 8 in the morning, impacting water pre

ssure in Jalan Kalajiau and nearby areas. Additionally, the ‘A One’ Water Tank in Kampung Lumut National Housing will undergo cleaning, beginning at the same time, leading to reduced water pressure in Kampung Lumut Dua National Housing and its surroundings.