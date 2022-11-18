Sayyidul Istighfar and Selawat Tafrijiyah Competition

​Ahmar and Mawar teams emerged as champions of the Reading of Sayyidul Istighfar and Selawat Tafrijiah competitions for Kampung Penanjong Mosque Muslimah Class. The competition was held at the said mosque, 18th November morning.

Prizes were presented by Dayang Hajah Noraisah binti Haji Musa, wife of the Tutong District Mosque Affairs Officer. 5 groups competed in the Sayyidul Istighfar competition, while 4 teams took part in the Selawat Tafrijiyah competition.

Source: Radio Television Brunei