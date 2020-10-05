​With the consent of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah Ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, and in reference ot the media statement issued on the 30th of September 2020, the Prime Minister’s Office hereby announces a number of updates as follows:

Foreign nationals entering the country through land control posts are required to undergo a SARS-CoV2 RT-PCR lab test before entering this country. A copy of the test result must be submitted to the Department of Immigration and National Registration at the entry control post. Negative test results can be used within 14 days from the date the test was conducted. The condition is applicable for every foreign national entry for the purpose of transit, commuting and commercial vehicles (Transport Operators) only which is for every driver and passenger.

However, foreigners who receive entry travel approval via the Entry Travel Pass (ETP) are required to show the certificate of the SARS-CoV2 RT PCR lab test result conducted 72 hours before entering Brunei Darussalam.

The Ministry of Health will also conduct random SARS-CoV2 screening tests among drivers and passengers of commercial vehicles (Transport Operators) who enter the country through land control posts.

Entrance for commercial vehicles from abroad approved by the Ministry Of Primary Resources And Tourism via land control posts is limited to three times a week only, which is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The updates of the conditions stated are valid for entry travel as of Monday, 5th of October 2020.

Source: Radio Television Brunei