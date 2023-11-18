San Beda Triumphs Over Jose Rizal, Bolstering NCAA Semifinal Hopes

SAN JUAN CITY - San Beda University secured a critical victory in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament, defeating Jose Rizal University 74-69 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre on Saturday. This win keeps San Beda in contention for a semifinal spot, marking their 10th victory in 16 games.

According to Philippines News Agency, Yukien Andrada played a pivotal role, scoring 18 points with 14 coming in the second half. His performance, particularly his 12 points from the three-point line, was instrumental in San Beda’s victory. Teammates Jomel Puno, Jacob Cortez, and James Payosing also made significant contributions to the win. The victory brings San Beda to a tie for third place with the College of Saint Benilde.

Jose Rizal University's loss, their seventh against 10 wins, pushed them to fourth place in the standings. Key players for Jose Rizal, including JL Delos Santos and Shawn Argente, put forth strong performances, but it was not enough to secure a win. Mapua University and Lyceum have already secured spots in the Final Four, with Mapua guaranteed the twice-to-beat advantage.