​Salted egg production by Perusahaan BHB since 2013 is capable of meeting domestic demand. In the period of 2 years, salted egg sales reached up to $109,894. Khaki Campbell and Mascoby ducks are among species that have high market value and the potential to be further developed. This year alone, the company has produced 115,499 salted eggs, with value estimated at $42,974, and 2,300 ducks valued at $12,820.

Following the encouraging development, Perusahaan BHB by Awang Bakar bin Haji Berudin was offered a 5-hectare land under the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood’s expansion programme at the Luahan Jerudong, Agriculture Development Area to run a duck rearing farm using a semi-intensive system.

The company’s main product is salted egg apart from ducks. The types of ducks reared at the farm include Mallard, Peking, Muscovy and Khaki Campbell duck. All products are sold straight from the farm.

In 2018, the company produced 265,984 salted eggs valued at $93,094, and 2,800 ducks valued at $16,800. Whereas in 2019, 208,499 salted eggs were produced, valued at $72,974, and 1,970 ducks valued at $11,820. From January to June this year, 115,499 salted eggs were produced, valued at $42,974 and 2,300 ducks valued at $12,820.

The company began selling salted eggs in 2014, where 73,695 eggs were sold and the total value was $22,108, and 500 ducks valued at $3,000. Most of the customers go to the farm to purchase the farm’s produce directly, and some of the produce are shipped to Sim Kim Huat and Tamu Kianggeh. Aside from land, the company also continues to receive support incentives from the government.

Source: Radio Television Brunei