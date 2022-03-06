The Minister of Health also explained that the Government of His Majesty is actively preparing for the sale of ART kits to the public in which vending machines have started operating today. Also informed are the locations of vending machines selling the ART kits.

As a start, the vending machines will only release one large box of ART kits containing 25 test kits. Meanwhile, the individual ART kits, one test kit per box has begun sales. In the meantime, these vending machines will only accept exact cash payment in denominations of 1, 5, 10 and 20 dollars. In addition, the online sale of ART kits can also now be made through INCOMM Company via the link 'www.incomm.comm.bn' where the company offers free delivery for purchases over 50 dollars.

The list of private companies and clinics selling ART kits will be updated from time to time and more information on the sale of ART kits can be found on the Ministry of Health's website at 'www.moh.gov.bn'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei