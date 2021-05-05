Following an information that went viral in social media on the sale of expired frozen beef from Australia, the Brunei Darussalam Food Authority, BDFA has taken action on the distributor and ordered them to recall the affected frozen meat from the market and stop its sale to the public. In its press release, the BDFA reminds the public especially distributors and retailers to ensure that food products such as frozen meat has an expiry date not exceeding 18 to 24 months from the date when the animal was slaughtered.

If there is frozen meat with its production or expiry date label scratched or torn off, members of the public can report it to the BDFA. The act of selling expired food that is not safe for consumption or doing something that is misleading such as scratching or tearing off labels is an offence under Section 9 of the Public Health (Food) Act, Chapter 182. If found guilty, a fine or 5-year imprisonment or both will be imposed. For more information, contact BDFA during office hours at 223 7417 or 223 7476 or 223 7314.

Source: Radio Television Brunei