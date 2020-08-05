Slaughtering sacrificial animals on Hari Raya Aidil Adha is an act of faith to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala for anyone who has the ability to do so. To reap the advantages and benefits of the sacrificial rite, various parties held Sacrificial Rite ceremonies. Yesterday morning, the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism and the departments under it conducted a sacrificial rite. The ceremony conducted by the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood, took place at Setia Pahlawan Hall of the Ministry.

14 people participated in the event where three cows were sacrificed. A total of 45 recipients comprised of staff from the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism and the departments under it received the sacrificial meat handed over by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali Bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. The sacrificial meats were also distributed to 30 recipients comprised of the poor and destitute category in Mukim Berakas area, Brunei Muara District by direct delivery to the recipients’ homes by the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood.

Source: Radio Television Brunei