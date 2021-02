The Royal Brunei Police Force is seeking for the public’s assistance and cooperation in tracing the whereabouts of a local female teenager who was reported to have run away from home.

Nur Mia Maisara Binti Mohammad Selini, aged 14 holding smart card number 01-154943. Members of the public with information on her whereabouts, can contact the Muara Police Station, Brunei Muara Police District through 2770142 and police hotline 993 or any nearby police station.

Source: Radio Television Brunei