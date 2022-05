Two foreign workers were reported to have run away from their employers.

Any information on 43-year-old Bangladeshi, Md Jamal Hossain who holds passport number BX0465008 and Aceng, a 34-year-old Indonesian who bears the passport number C7305035, contact the Sengkurong Police Station at 266 1334, hotline 993 or any nearby police station.

Source: Radio Television Brunei