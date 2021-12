The Royal Brunei Police Force is seeking the public’s cooperation and assistance to locate the whereabouts of two Bangladeshi workers who have run away from their employer.

Faruk Sardar, 42, with identity card number 51434879;

Moksud Bishwas, 37, carrying identity card number 51440059.

Any information can be directed by contacting the Bandar Seri Begawan Central Police Station at 224 2334 and Emergency Line 993 or any nearby police stations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei