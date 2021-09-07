The Royal Brunei Police Force is seeking the public’s cooperation and assistance in tracing the whereabouts of several Bangladeshi workers who reportedly had run away from their employers.

36-year old Kamal Hussain, holder of passport no: BQ0709098; Md Ajejul Haque, aged 35, holds passport no EQ0657677; Rugel Miah, 26 years old, with passport no: BY577520 and Bodiujjaman, aged 40, holder of passport no: EH0865154. Any information, contact the Limau Manis Police Station, Brunei Muara Police District via 2686035 or Police Emergency Line 993 and the nearest police station.

Source: Radio Television Brunei