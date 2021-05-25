The Royal Brunei Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 4 runaway employees.

They are: 38-year old Suresh Kumar Ramalingam from India holding the passport number K4620153; Sumon Mia aged 30 from Bangladesh, holding the passport number BX0845749; 27-year old Mohammed Ali, also from Bangladesh and holding the passport number BX0008062; and Bangladeshi Mohammed Abu Taher, aged 41, holding the passport number BY0247633. Any information on their whereabouts can be directed to the Sengkurong Police Station at 2661334, hotline 993 or any nearby police station.

Source: Radio Television Brunei