The Royal Brunei Police Force is seeking the public’s cooperation and assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 6 Bangladeshi male workers believed to have run away from their employer.

The six Bangladeshi workers are Alamgir Dewan aged 41; 35 year old Mohd Ariful Islam; Bilal Hossain aged 51; Omar Faru K Seikh aged 32; 37 year old Mohd Mamun or Rashid aged 37 and 28 year old Firuz.

Any information on their whereabouts can be directed to Bandar Seri Begawan Central Police Station at 2242334 or police emergency line 993 or any nearby police stations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei