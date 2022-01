The Royal Brunei Police Force is seeking the whereabouts of an Indian worker who ran away from his employer.

Any information on 22-year-old Bikramjit Singh, holder of passport number S1787048, contact the Sengkurong Police Station, Brunei Muara Police District at 266 1334 or the Royal Brunei Police Force Website at ‘www.police.gov.bn’ OR Hotline 993.

Source: Radio Television Brunei