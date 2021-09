The Royal Brunei Police Force is also seeking the public’s cooperation in tracing the whereabout of a Bangladeshi man who ran away from his employer.

31-year old Mohammad Akter Hossain is the holder of identity card number 00-413193. Any information on his whereabout can be directed to the Bandar Seri Begawan Central Police Station at 2242334 or hotline 993 or any nearby police station.

Source: Radio Television Brunei