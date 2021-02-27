The Royal Brunei Police Force is seeking the public’s cooperation in tracing the whereabouts of 3 foreign workers who have run away from their employer.

2 Bangladeshis, Rubel Hossen, aged 39, holder of passport number BR0831933 and Md Golam Azam Chowdhury, aged 29, with passport number EB0484056. Any information on their whereabouts, contact Kuala Belait Police Station at 3334324, hotline 993 or any nearby police station.

Meanwhile, a Filipino woman, Maricel Malto Moreno, aged 45, holder of passport number P0579459A was also reported to have run away from her employer. Any information, contact the Bandar Seri Begawan Central Police Station at 2242334, or hotline 993.

Source: Radio Television Brunei