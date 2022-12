Two Filipino workers are reported to have run away from their employers. Any information on James Villanueva Gabriel, aged 28, holder of passport number P7333295B.

And, Geraldine Capangpangan Valenzuel, aged 30, holder of passport number P7901930A, contact Sengkurong Police Station at 2661334 or hotline 993 or any nearby police station.

Source: Radio Television Brunei